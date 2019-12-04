|
|
Austin Cameron Brewer, age 85 of Saluda, VA, passed away on November 30, 2019. Austin was an avid Nascar fan and had served as a flagman for Southside Speedway and Virginia Raceway. He also loved Christmas, bluegrass music, and cats. Austin was predeceased by his father, Howard Brewer; mother, Virginia Brooks; stepfather, Winfrey Brooks Sr.; sister, Carolyn Moore; and brother, Winfrey Brooks, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mason Brewer; daughter, Nadine "Deanie" Brewer-Selph (David); brothers, Ray Brooks (Janet) and Mike Brooks (Laurie); stepson, Nathan Garnett (Donna); grandsons, Jed Selph (Kari) and Jesse Selph; step-grandchildren, Amanda Taylor (Ronnie), Amelia Taylor (Wayne), and Cole Garnett; and 5 step-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel in Saluda. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Remlik Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 952 Urbanna, VA 23175 or The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 4, 2019