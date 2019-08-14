|
|
Austin Philemon Claytor of Gloucester left us too soon on August 10, 2019. Austin was born to Brenda Funk Claytor and Steven Frank Claytor on August 31, 1993. His family would like everyone to remember and share good memories to show love for Austin, who was such a genuine person. He was fueled by his passion for music and sharing his sweet spirit with those he loved. He especially loved spending time with his friends, going to concerts, taking road trips, and playing bass guitar. It is difficult for his family to put into words the excitement and happiness they saw from Austin when they were on a recent tour of Fenway Park – home of his beloved Red Sox. Individuality was important to Austin – he liked to surround himself with the good vibes he received from collections of band merch and special mementos. Austin liked to dress with a message and had tattoos that were meaningful to him. He loved to laugh his goofy laugh, joke with his friends, and he had a smile that would touch your soul. Austin had a special place in his heart for animals, especially his cat named Turtle. He had a lifelong love of golf and Star Wars, which he carried on from his Dad. His family and friends can take comfort from remembering the things that brought joy to his life. Austin is survived by his mother Brenda, sister Mackenzie, brother-in-law Daniel Wolfe, grandmother Mabel Claytor, Great Aunt Glenna Taylor, Uncle Joe Claytor and Aunt Kim Claytor, Uncle Steve Funk and Aunt Kim Funk, Aunt Nancy Claytor, cousins (whom he adored) Laura, Neil, Kim, Bryan, Elizabeth, Jonathan, and many friends who were like his family. Please gather with us to celebrate Austin's life on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Piankatank Community League, 11888 Harcum Rd. Gloucester, VA. A graveside service will be held at Shenandoah Baptist Church, 170 Lee Hwy. Verona, VA, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. On August 25, 2019, starting at 6:00 p.m., there will be a benefit concert organized by his friends called "Mosh for Austin." It will be held at Riffhouse Pub, 2002 Bainbridge Blvd., Chesapeake, VA. More information can be found on the event's Facebook page. In Austin's memory, memorial contributions can be made to Gloucester High School, noted specifically for the Marching Band, 6680 Short Ln. Gloucester, VA 23061.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 14, 2019