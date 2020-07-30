1/1
Avis K. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Avis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Avis Kathleen Smith, 84, passed away on July 29, 2020. She was a native of Hampton for 84 years and a member of Breakthrough Worship Church. Avis was preceded in rest by her husband, James W. Smith and daughter Wendi Hernandez. Left to cherish her memory are sons Richard Bernard and wife Barbara, John Bernard; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 with a visitation held one hour prior to the service. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved