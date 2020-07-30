Avis Kathleen Smith, 84, passed away on July 29, 2020. She was a native of Hampton for 84 years and a member of Breakthrough Worship Church. Avis was preceded in rest by her husband, James W. Smith and daughter Wendi Hernandez. Left to cherish her memory are sons Richard Bernard and wife Barbara, John Bernard; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 with a visitation held one hour prior to the service. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com
to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.