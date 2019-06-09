Home

Dr. B. Underwood DuRette

Dr. B. Underwood DuRette Obituary
Dr. B. Underwood DuRette (PHD – Art History) passed away on 29 May, 2019, after a long battle with cancer and its effects on her body. She is survived by her three sons, John S. E. DuRette, Hugh D. M. DuRette, and Jamieson G. DuRette. She was married to LTC John C. DuRette for over 40 years until his death in 1999. She received her BS and MS in Art History at VCU in Richmond, VA, and her PHD in Art History (Northern Renaissance) at FSU in Tallahassee, FL. She taught Art & Design at both Hampton University and Thomas Nelson Community College in Virginia, and the Florence Art Program out of Florence, Italy for Florida State University, Florida. She was 82 years old. There will be a memorial service in June for family and friends to attend. All interested can contact Jamieson DuRette via Facebook or e-mail. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019
