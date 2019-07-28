Home

POWERED BY

Services
St John's Episcopal Church
100 W Queens Way
Hampton, VA 23669
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
100 West Queens Way
Hampton, VA
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Grey Goose
Resources
More Obituaries for B. DuRette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. B. Underwood DuRette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. B. Underwood DuRette Obituary
Dr. B. Underwood DuRette (PHD – Art History) passed away on 29 May, 2019, after a long battle with cancer and its effects on her body.

She is survived by her three sons, John S. E. DuRette, Hugh D. M. DuRette, and Jamieson G. DuRette.

She was married to LTC John C. DuRette for over 40 years until his death in 1999.

She received her BS and MS in Art History at VCU in Richmond, VA, and her PHD in Art History (Northern Renaissance) at FSU in Tallahassee, FL.

She taught Art & Design at both Hampton University and Thomas Nelson Community College in Virginia, and the Florence Art Program out of Florence, Italy for Florida State University, Florida. She was 82 years old.

There will be a memorial service held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 100 West Queens Way, Hampton, Va. 23669. A reception will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Grey Goose. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of B.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.