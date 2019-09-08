Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Baerbel Doris Grinstead

Baerbel Doris Grinstead Obituary
Baerbel Doris Grinstead, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in her home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born in Berlin, Germany and moved to Newport News in 1963. She was a member of the Tidewater German-American Society. She cherished her family and was her happiest around her grandchildren.

Baerbel was preceded in death by her husband, Willie E. Grinstead. She is survived by her children, Mike Grinstead and his wife, Celia and Steven Grinstead all of Newport News and Doris Harlow and her husband, Chris of South Riding, VA; 3 brothers, Arno, Peter and Manfred Freyer all of Berlin, Germany; her grandchildren, Michael and Heather Grinstead and Eric, Amber (Fiance, Jacob Martinez) and Ian Harlow.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 12 Noon on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Newport News Police Foundation, P.O. Box 120496, NN, VA 23612. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 8, 2019
