Barbara Allen Carter, 69, of West Point, VA passed away September 11, 2020.
Barbara loved to fish. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Billy Carter; two daughters Jessica South (Barry) and Billie Jean Carter; three grandchildren Jacob and Joshua South and Kimberleigh Williams and her loving dog "Rocky." There will be a memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, September 14th at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to West Point Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Inc., PO Box X, West Point, VA 23181 or Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923-1389.
Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
