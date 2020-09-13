1/1
Barbara Allen Carter
Barbara Allen Carter, 69, of West Point, VA passed away September 11, 2020.

Barbara loved to fish. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Billy Carter; two daughters Jessica South (Barry) and Billie Jean Carter; three grandchildren Jacob and Joshua South and Kimberleigh Williams and her loving dog "Rocky." There will be a memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, September 14th at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to West Point Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Inc., PO Box X, West Point, VA 23181 or Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923-1389.

Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
SEP
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
