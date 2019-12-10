|
Barbara Alto Wilson, a long-time resident of Hampton, passed peacefully on December 7, 2019 in Smithfield, VA. She is remembered by her daughters Cynthia Heide (John), Susan Wilson (Mary Hoferek), and Karen Richards (Douglas), grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many friends. A memorial reception will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Berceuse Cremation Traditions in Hampton. Memorial donations would be gratefully received by Love of Collies and Sheltie Rescue of SEVA (https://loveofcolliesandsheltiesrescue.com/).
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 10, 2019