Barbara Alto Wilson of Hampton passed peacefully on December 7, 2019. Born on January 14, 1933, she spent her first 12 years with her uncle and grandmother on their farm in Gates County, NC. She graduated from Newport News High School in 1951 where she was an honor student, played field hockey, won awards for sewing, and then married the love of her life.
Barbara worked at Bell Telephone until she became a mom. When her children were young, she was a homeroom mom who brought punch, cupcakes, and fun. She worked as a switchboard operator at Sears for over 30 years. She also trained new employees and was honored as the outstanding trainer nationwide.
She was a friend to all animals. Starting with a collie, the welter of dogs grew throughout her life. She trained many people to train their dogs (although hers were rarely obedient). A foster fail, many needy dogs joined the family and rarely left.
After retirement she became a cafeteria lady at Phillips Elementary. Kids loved her hugs and she made each feel special. She was a Hampton Master Gardener and tree steward, helping everyone who asked for advice. She was also an expert belly dancer, delighting audiences with handmade costumes that made her sparkle.
Barbara was happiest walking on Buckroe Beach or at Fort Monroe, caring for trees, and snuggling animals. She loved a good party, never missed events with the Daily Press Retirees, the Sears Retirees, and organized Newport News High School reunions.
She moved to Mennowood Retirement Living in 2017 where she happily welcomed other new residents. At monthly memorial services, she always shared something personal about each honoree. She kept the staff on their toes with the occasional prank but was forgiven by a hug or smooch.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Joseph Gray Wilson. She is remembered by her daughters Cynthia Heide (John), Susan Wilson (Mary Hoferek), and Karen Richards (Douglas), grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many friends. Her half-brother, David Duxbury (Ruth) and sister-in-law Gloria Champine also survive her.
A reception will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton. Please consider donations to the Animal Aid Society (https://www.animalaidsociety.org/) or the Mennowood Foundation (https://mennowood.com/foundation/).
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 5, 2020