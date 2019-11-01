|
Smithfield, VA - Barbara Ann Bryant, 84, was surrounded by her family when she went to be with the Lord on October 30, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Margaret Pratt Smith and Robert H. Bazemore. She was predeceased by her husbands Ronald Bass, Noah Reed Felton, Earl Bryant, stepson Marshall Boswell and great granddaughter Rosalee Turner.
She is survived by her daughters Rhonda Dail, Angela Lane (Mike), Kathy Turner, Robin Temple (Aubrey), Barbara Carol Cuellar, and Donna Byrum (Ricky); stepson Emerson "Buddy" Bryant (Kellie); daughter-in-law Julie Boswell; 20 grandchildren, 36 greatgrandchildren, and 4 great greatgrandchildren; brother William "Bill" Bazemore and wife Marie.
A celebration of life service will be held 4 PM, Sunday, November 3, 2019 by Pastor William McCarty at Healing Waters Worship Center, 12172 Smith's Neck Road, Carrollton, VA 23314. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2019