Barbara Ann (Oswald) Cotters, 70, passed away on April 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine (Flanagan) Oswald. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, LCDR Jon Cotters; loving cocker spaniel, Matty; father, LTCOL Philip Oswald; brother, Thomas Oswald; sisters, Linda Smith (SSGT Dallas); Susan Shubert (Mark), and Lori Janousek (Dr. John). A viewing will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666. A private graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 13, 2020