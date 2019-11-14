|
|
Barbara Ann Tatten Gregoire, 86, passed away on November 9, 2019. She was born in Greenwich, CT, on February 10th, 1933, to Margaret Gault Naumann and Paul Naumann.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Pauline Farrell, Rhoda Bisbing, and George Naumann, her former husband, James Tatten, and her loving and devoted husband of 26 years, Robert (Greg) Gregoire.
Barb was the former Manager of Jack's Fabrics locations in Armonk, Pleasantville, and Port Chester, NY. She loved being a wife and a mother, sewing, decorating, and dancing, and, in her retirement years, vacationing in Aruba and on cruise ships. She was known for her natural gifts of artistry, inner strength and sense of humor.
She enjoyed the time she spent living in Greenwich, CT, raising her family in Armonk, NY, and retirement with her husband in Stamford, CT, Wilmington, NC and The Villages, FL, before coming to spend the last three years with her youngest daughter in Virginia.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Heather Harrison of Thomasville, GA, and Julietta Wagner of Gloucester, VA, along with Julie's fiancé, Steven Goldfarb, grandchildren, Conor Harrison, Cassandra Wagner and Evan Thompson, great-granddaughter, Juniper Jastram-Harrison, as well as her four step-children, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, former co-workers, friends, and her beloved dog, Sparky.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at: act.alz.org. Cremation Society of Virginia is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 14, 2019