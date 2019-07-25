Barbara Ann Jamerson, age 70, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Sentara Complex Hospital, Hampton VA. She was born in Newport News but had lived her life as a Hampton native, graduating from Hampton High School in 1968. She retired from the NASA Child Development Center where she enjoyed working with the kids and coworkers in 2014. She had been a faithful member of the West Hampton Baptist Church and their Prayer Warriors Sunday School class for over 24 years.



She is survived by her sister and brother in law, Patsy and Donnie Campbell; nephews Ryan Campbell and his wife Michelle Campbell, and Timothy Scott Campbell; niece Kristin Nicole Campbell; and many loving other family members. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Glendora and Clifton Lancaster, faithful members of Liberty Baptist Church.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at West Hampton Baptist Church, Hampton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News.



Memorial contributions may be made to West Hampton Baptist Church, 631 Aberdeen Road, Hampton, VA 23661.



The family would like to thank the excellent medical staff at Sentara Complex Hospital, Hampton, who took such loving care of my sister. And special blessings to the pastor and especially the Prayer Warriors Sunday School class members, and all her family and friends and very special Ramona, who Barb always referred to as "my friend". These angels on earth visited Barb every step of her health ordeal, from Riverside to Rehab to Coliseum Nursing Home to the Devonshire and finally Sentara Hospital. Barb's little frail body is now made anew and she is at peace. Published in Daily Press on July 25, 2019