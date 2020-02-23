|
Mrs. Barbara A. Lyons of Hampton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at home after a long illness. She is survived by four daughters, Annette Jones, Sharon Ward, Patrice Gills and Olivia Lyons; two sons, Jerome Lyons, Jr. and Stacy Lyons; one sister, Eilene Jones; 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday and two hours prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 23, 2020