O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
9:00 AM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
Barbara Ann Lyons

Barbara Ann Lyons Obituary
Mrs. Barbara A. Lyons of Hampton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at home after a long illness. She is survived by four daughters, Annette Jones, Sharon Ward, Patrice Gills and Olivia Lyons; two sons, Jerome Lyons, Jr. and Stacy Lyons; one sister, Eilene Jones; 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday and two hours prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 23, 2020
