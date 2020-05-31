Barbara Ann Ochab, a life long Virginia resident, passed away suddenly in her home on May 15th, 2020 at the age of 58.



Barbara was born in Hampton, VA on July 21st, 1961. Barbara's greatest accomplishment in life was becoming a mother and grandmother. She was most happy being a homemaker and her sincerest form of expressing love was through her cooking.



Barbara is survived by her four children; Joyce Eubanks, Erica Caldera, Melanie Caldera (Deion Futrell), and Derek Caldera; her five grandchildren, Anthony Hailey, Jasmine Hailey, Marcus Speller, Tristin Westley, Ky-Mani Westley; her four siblings, David Eubanks (Lillian Eubanks), Maria Rice, Diana Zamora (Jack Zamora) and Rebecca Eubanks; and her mother, Wilma Jenkins.



A celebration of life will be held in private amongst close family members.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store