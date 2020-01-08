|
Barbara Arlene Burrage, 80, of Newport News, Virginia, passed away on January 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Billy Burrage and grandson, Sgt. Brandon Green. She is survived by her children, Barbara Ann Young and husband, Marty, Edith Daoud and Bobby Burrage; siblings, Aubrey Saunders and wife Pat, Ralph Saunders and wife Lola, and John Bullock and wife Becky; granddaughter, Shannon Beauge; and great-grandchildren, Chloe Coniker, Cameron Green and Ethan Green.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 8, 2020