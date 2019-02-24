Newport NewsBarbara Bloxom Markham went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on February 21, 2019. Born to Bob and Lois Blackwell on July 1, 1939, she was one of three children. Barbara was a cab driver, homemaker and the best Mom in the world. She will always be remembered for her warm smile and generosity.Barbara graduated from Warwick High School, Class of 1957. She married her childhood sweetheart, Richard "Dickie" Bloxom, who preceded her in death, . Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons; Scott (Cindy) Bloxom and Chris (Faith) Bloxom; one daughter; Becky Mumford, one brother, Robert Blackwell, Jr and one sister, Liz (Don), seven grandchildren, Austin, (her pride and joy), Crystal (Dave), Billy, Dawn (Jonathan), Michael (Katie), Nathan (Loren), Jonneen (Ryan); sixteen great-grand children; Thomas, Destiny, Andrew, Oliver, August, Madison, Bryce, Michael Jr, Abby, Shane Cole, (twins) Talen & Aiden, Haley, Cassidy, Nathan and Mason and a nephew, Curtis. Also surviving is her best friend Linda Wright and a host of cousins.A visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 PM in W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow immediately at 2:00 in the funeral home chapel with burial following in the Peninsula Memorial Park.Barbara fit the description from the Bible of the "virtuous woman" who always cared for her family. She used to sing "You are my sunshine, my only sunshine " to her boys when they were young. Her love for them will never die!Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com Published in Daily Press on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary