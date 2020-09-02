1/1
Barbara Bennett Driscoll
1930 - 2020
Barbara "Jeanne" Driscoll, 90, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020. Born on January 22, 1930 in Cape Charles, VA., raised on the Peninsula, and a 1947 graduate of NN High School. Jeanne was a devoted Catholic who regularly attended mass and social functions at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, in NN. She loved her family as they loved her. Being strong willed with a passion for life, yet tender and calm in demeanor. Jeanne retired from civil service, earning numerous awards working for NASA and DOD. A notable highlight while at NASA was being introduced to the original seven astronauts. She said, 'they were all fine gentlemen'. Jeanne loved reading, boating, gardening, traveling, being with friends, and seeing new places. Holiday and family gatherings at her home will be treasured forever.

A special thank you is extended to the Riverside Hospice staff for their wonderful support. Jeanne cherished the memories of her late husband, William "Eddie" Driscoll, parents Percy and Mary Karpa Bennett, and brother, Robert Bennett. To cherish the memories of Barbara Jeanne, includes her three daughters, Carolyn Gregory, Sandra Zumbrun (Henry), and Donna Barrows (Danny); her grandchildren, Kevin Gregory (Laura), Kris Gregory, Amanda Kulawik (Brandon), and Bryan Barrows (Christina); and four great-grandchildren.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church. For a more detailed obit on Jeanne, please visit https;//peninsulafuneralhome.com/obituaries/. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
