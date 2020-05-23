The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Barbara Brown Harrison will be held 12 pm on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Lebanon Baptist Church as a Drive-In Service. A public Viewing will take place 5-7 pm Sunday May 24, 2020 at Lebanon Baptist Church. Appropriate social distancing will be in effect. Please keep the Harrison and the Brown family in your prayers.



The matriarch of our family, Barbara Brown Harrison. Barbara transitioned from this life on May 19, 2020 at 9:50 p.m. in Lilburn, Ga.



Barbara was born to the late Elnora Haskins and Hartzell Christfield Brown Sr. on June 24, 1949 in Isle of Wight County, VA.



Barbara attended Surry County Public Schools and graduated in 1967. Education was extremely important to Barbara and she invested in her education over several decades attending John Tyler Community College and Virginia State University, where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Individualized Studies with Honors. Initially, Barbara was a stay at home mom until her kids went to school. During that time, she babysat many of her nieces and nephews. Some of them also lived with her. Barbara retired from the Surry County Public School System after 24 years of service. During her tenure in Surry County Public Schools, Barbara worked as a Teacher's Aide and a Pre-K Teacher. She loved being a teacher and absolutely adored working with the Pre-K children. Once retired, Barbara worked as a substitute teacher with multiple long term assignments.



Barbara accepted Christ at an early age while attending Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Ivor, VA. Once married, she joined Lebanon Baptist Church and remained a dedicated and faithful member. She served as a Deaconess, sang in the Choir, taught Vacation Bible School, and her signature event was the Family and Friends Day Fundraiser. As chairman, she worked tirelessly to contribute to the Building Fund. She consistently attended Bible Study and Sunday School. Above all else, Barbara was always about the work of the Lord. She was willing to serve and do whatever was required for her church and her church family.



Barbara has provided service to Surry County for many years. She was a member of the NAACP and participated on the Surry County Democratic Committee. She was a faithful volunteer and community servant.



Barbara is the glue that held her family together. She had a heart of gold and enjoyed spending quality time with family, vacationing and planning family events. She was a mother to many. She loved intentionally and unconditionally. Family was everything to Barbara.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Hartzell Brown Sr. and Elnora Brown and two brothers Nathan & Hartzell Brown Jr. She leaves cherished memories to her loving husband Dennis E. Harrison, two devoted children, Cassandra H. Miller (Terrance) and Dennis C. Harrison (Jennifer), five grandchildren, Dennis L. Harrison, Ryan Harrison, Caitlin Miller, Carly Miller and Chase Miller, two sisters Louise Williams (Jonathan), Virginia Gary (James), five sister in laws Queen Brown, Barbara Mallory, Vera Greene, Wanda Shackleford, Regina Jones, and a lifelong best friend Betty Hughes. Barbara assisted in caring for many of her nieces and nephews, Angelynn Satterwhite, Tracey Sapp, Patrice Hilton, James Gary Jr., Jaron Brown and Eric Brown, two devoted godchildren Courtne Sherow and Nolyn Whitaker and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The voice of our beloved matriarch is still and will be missed dearly. We will forever cherish memories of her intentional love and unsolicited candor. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store