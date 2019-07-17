Home

W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Barbara Burr Morotini


1957 - 2019
Barbara Burr Morotini Obituary
Barbara Burr Morotini passed away July 1, 2019 in Evans, GA after a long illness.

Barb was born November 4, 1957 in Providence, RI to the late Raymond and Margaret McCormack Burr, the first of 5 children. She grew up in Newport News and graduated from Homer L. Ferguson High School.

Barb married the love of her life, Walter H. Morotini in 1983 and began her life as a Navy wife. They were blessed with twin sons, Marc and Erik who were the joy of her life.

Barb loved being at the beach with family and friends. She was a dedicated Duke Blue Devils basketball fan and spent many happy hours watching the games with her sons. She embraced the many friends her sons brought home and treated them as extended family.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years Walter; her sons Marc (Jenny) and Erik (Meghan) Morotini; sisters Donna and Sharron Burr, Jolene (Marc) Meyer; brother Michael (Sandra) Burr; brothers-in-law Al (Debra) and Danny (Linda) Morotini and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

A graveside memorial service will take place at Peninsula Memorial Park on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 AM.
Published in Daily Press on July 17, 2019
