Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Barbara C. Cubbage

Barbara C. Cubbage Obituary
Barbara Cook Cubbage, 82, passed Sunday, January 26, 2020 after a wonderful life full of family, friends, and accomplishments. Born and raised in Salisbury, NC, she called Hampton her home for 59 years.

Mrs. Cubbage was diagnosed with polio at 12 years old, nine months before there was a vaccine. Remarkably, she never let her disability hold her back. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees in Mathematics at Wake Forrest University then started her career as a mathematician at NASA Langley Research Center. She later married James M. Cubbage, Jr. and had two sons. She continued her career and earned her Enrolled Agent status with the IRS and worked as a tax consultant for Eason, Lawson & Westphal before opening her own business, Cubbage Taxes, which she ran for over 25 years.

Mrs. Cubbage was very active in her community, serving on the Hampton Mayor's Committee for the Handicapped, participating in the Peninsula Post-Polio Support Group, serving on the board for the Riverdale Recreation Association, and was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Hampton. She was passionate about the arts and was a benefactor of the Ferguson Center for the Performing Arts.

She is survived by her loving sons, Gary Cubbage and his fiancée, Kim Cirka, of Leesburg VA and Samuel Cubbage and his wife, Amy Cubbage, of Rockville, MD; four cherished granddaughters, Emily, Caroline, Sarah, and Emma; and her brother, Robert Cook, Jr and his wife Sara, of Salisbury, NC. Mrs. Cubbage also had a long and loving relationship with Stephanie, Melvin, Jayda, and Lorenzo Thorne who were an extension of her own family.

The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666 with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Parklawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the to honor her devoted relationship with her late daughter-in-law Kristen Petelle Cubbage.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 30, 2020
