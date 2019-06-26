Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
300 Smithfield Blvd
Smithfield, VA
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Bellamy United Methodist Church Cemetery
4870 Chestnut Fork Rd
Gloucester, VA
Barbara Carole Bridges Obituary
Carole Bridges passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the age of 83. She was a native of the peninsula and had been a resident of Smithfield for 31 years. Carole was the Merchandising Manager of fine jewelry for J.C. Penny Department Store in Hampton. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Smithfield. Carole graduated from Peninsula Catholic High School.

Carole was preceded in death by her husband, John Bridges.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane Clark Stockton and Patricia Lynn Clark; sons, Steven Patrick Clark, Robert Douglas Clark, David Kevin Bridges and Sean Christopher Bridges; nine grandchildren, Steven, Michael, Nick, Kyle, Travis, Lauren, Dallas, Meagan and Rachel; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers, James Adams and Michael Adams.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28 at 10:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 300 Smithfield Blvd., Smithfield, Va. with a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Bellamy United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4870 Chestnut Fork Rd., Gloucester, Va.
Published in Daily Press on June 26, 2019
