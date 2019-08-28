|
Barbara C. Harris age 86, died August 25, 2019, surrounded by her family at the Gloucester House on Meredith Drive. She retired from York County as a school bus driver and dearly loved the children. Husband Franklin I. Harris, Jr., preceded her in death. Survivors include one son, Franklin Harris (Carla), two daughters, Linda Loase (David), Sharon Edwards (Dennis), seven grandchildren Chris Berry, Heather Stinson, Stacey Powell, Ryan Bauer, Samantha Bauer, Derek Harris, Mike Bauer, eighteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a sister Cynthia Mears (Floyd). A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, August 30, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church, Hayes. Inurnment will be private. In our mother's memory, memorial contributions may be made to c/o Nancy Drainsfield, 7274 Joseph Lewis Road, Hayes, VA 23072. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 28, 2019