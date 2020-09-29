It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness our family shares Barbara Damron Spivey, 77, passed away at Riverside Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by her loving and devoted family. During her medical challenges over this last year, her strength and faith shined through as she fought to recover so many times.Mom was an AMAZING mother, grandma, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor and a second Mama and grandma to SO many!! She will be remembered for so many things but most importantly her LOVE and DEDICATION to her family and friends!A native of Newport News, she graduated from Newport News High School in 1960. She was an amazing homemaker and worked at Sears & Roebuck and H & R Block for many years.Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Carleton Edward Spivey Jr.; parents, Zetie and Florence Damron; and niece, Pamela Scheck. Survivors include her two devoted daughters, Denise Spivey and Debbie Spivey Outlaw; four grandchildren, Conrad, Carleton, T.J. and Randall; brother, Zetie Damron and wife Irene; niece, Katherine Grizzle and husband Dennis; great-niece and nephews, Lindsay, Christopher, Tyler and Ryan; and lifelong "sisters", Libby Len Bain and Sunny Ruther.The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., in Newport News. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 1, at Hampton Church of the Nazarene, by the Reverend Linda G. Hudson. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. A reception will immediately follow the burial at the church. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Barbara's honor to Riverside College of Health Careers Make a Difference Fund, 316 Main Street, Newport News, VA 23601.