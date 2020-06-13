On June 9, 2020, Barbara Durham Givens, 80, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus, her lord and savior. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Daughter of Samuel Miles Durham and Lillian Mae Durham, Barbara was born in San Diego, CA on November 10, 1939. She graduated from Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach and attended Nursing School at Norfolk General Hospital where she met her husband. They celebrated 60 years of marriage on May 6, 2020. A nurse at her husband's practice for many years, Barbara was president of the Newport News Women's Medical Society, a member of the Junior League of Hampton Roads, and a group leader in Community Bible study.



Barbara wanted to give special credit to Riverside Hospice, including Melissa and Kenisha. Her final days were spent surrounded by her loving family, and filled with the visits and calls of the countless people she touched throughout her life; a testament to her ability to profoundly impact the lives of those around her.



Barbara is survived by her husband, Dr. Paul Brown Givens Jr., her two daughters, Debra Simon and Lisa Givens; her four grandchildren, and her brother. Her family intends to hold a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be given to the Peninsula Rescue Mission. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store