Barbara E. Whiting-Wright, 83, a retired customs law specialist for the United States Customs Service, the first black woman in the agency's history to hold that position, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Howard University Hospital. Born in 1936 and raised in Tabb, VA, she is predeceased by her father, William Henry Whiting, Sr., a waterman; her mother, Mary Ellen Whiting (Banks), a homemaker; a sister, Christine Gloria Slade (Whiting); and her brothers, Sterling Lloyd Whiting and William Henry Whiting, Jr. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory: her son, Jeffrey Wright of Brooklyn, NY; her grandchildren, Elijah and Juno Wright, also of Brooklyn; her sister, Naomi Whiting of Washington, D.C.; her nephew and niece, Carroll Glenn Slade of Yorktown, VA and Denise Slade-Foster of San Diego, CA; her great-nieces, Nikkia Slade of Newport News, VA, Dionne Foster of Seattle, WA and Christy Slade, also of Yorktown, VA; one great-great-nephew, Miles Cundiff-Foster, also of Seattle, WA; her goddaughters, Donna Lewis-Johnson of Washington D.C. and Rev. Kimberleigh Jordan, PhD of New York City, NY; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Howard University Law School's Dunbarton Chapel, 2900 Van Ness St., NW, Washington, DC. Local services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, in Cary's Baptist Church,1615 Carys Chapel Rd, Yorktown, VA 23693. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in support of GWAC Foundation, Inc. ? Greater Washington Area Chapter of the National Bar Association, PO Box77254, Washington, DC 20013, USA. Arrangements under the direction of Stewart Funeral Home, Washington, DC stewartfuneralhome.com and Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg, VA whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2019