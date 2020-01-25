|
|
Barbara Elaine Smith, 69, the wife of Duane L. Smith, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 20, 2020. Barbara was born October 18, 1950, to the late Charles Edward Crawley Sr. and Vivian Geraldine Crawley. Barbara gave her life to Christ as a young adult and was a member of Love and Hope Christian Church.
Educated in the Newport News Public School System and at Riverside School of Nursing, Barbara worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse providing compassionate care to many throughout her forty year career before retiring in 2014.
Barbara will forever be remembered as a kind and loving person, always willing to help anyone in need. She will be missed by many.
She leaves to cherish her memory devoted husband , Duane L. Smith, daughter, Felecia E. Carter, sons, Melvin D. Carter Jr., Gerald L. Carter, and Michael J. Carter, grandchildren, Shatima E. Johns, Melvin D. Carter III ,Yasmen M. Peartree, Quadriyan Cephas, Vivica G. Gray, Nicky Bowyer, Dylan Bowyer, Camren Carter, and Chantz Carter, great grandchildren, Nevaeh Reynolds, Madyson Best and Melvin D. Carter IV, siblings; Charles E. Crawley Jr. (Deborah), Annette M. Crawley, and Roy Braxton (Mary) and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing was held from 1pm to 6 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at M.E. Fisher Funeral Chapel. A homegoing service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Wesley Grove United Church, 2308 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607 with Dr. William Watson, III officiating.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 25, 2020