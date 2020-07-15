1/1
Barbara Hardy Cook
1964 - 2020
Barbara Hardy Cook entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was born on August 17, 1964, daughter of Rebecca Jones and Allen Hardy, Sr.

She graduated from Park View High School in South Hill, Virginia, where she grew up. Her pursuit of higher education led her to Richmond, Virginia to attend college.

She was a devout servant of the Lord and a dedicated member of Strait Gate Temple. She was very active in the ministry as District Praise and Worship Leader, Head Secretary, President of Pastor's Aid, Head Usher, Choir Director, President of Hospitality, and a Sunday School Teacher.

She diligently worked for the United States Post Office for several years. Her desire to excel and work ethic led her to venture into entrepreneurship to provide opportunities for her children. She was a beloved mother, daughter, grandmother, and friend, who was always willing to help someone when they need it.

Barbara is survived by her children, Lana Hardy, Trevon Hardy, Cynthia Cook, Zipporah Cook, and Keturah Cook; mother, Rebecca Wilson; siblings, Dale Hardy, Sylvia Hardy, and Allen Hardy, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Cook may be viewed from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, in Whiting's Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Strait Gate Temple, 624 Queens Creek Rd, Williamsburg. whitingsfuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
JUL
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Strait Gate Temple
Funeral services provided by
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
