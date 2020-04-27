|
|
Hampton, VA
Barbara Joyce Barrett died, March 26, 2020 in Richmond Va at age 83. She was born to Earl S. Sr. and F. Gertrude Barrett on February 8, 1937.
Barbara had been a local resident all her life, graduating from Hampton High School on June 10, 1954. She retired from Civil Service at Fort Monroe on September 30, 1994 with 25 years as a Secretary. She was a Past Honored Queen of Bethel 13 in Hampton, International Order of Job's Daughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Earl S. Barrett Jr. She and her sister Shirley J. Maloney, who she loved dearly, passed within hours of each other.
She was survived by three children, Elaine M. Garrett, Kevin B. Smith and Wendy D. Shera, grandchildren Chastity McCloud and Aleksander Shera and two great grandchildren AJ McCloud and Ada McCloud.
At her request, no services will be held.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 27, 2020