Barbara Jean Brown, 77, of Hampton, VA entered into her eternal rest on August 11, 2020 after a long illness.



Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. H. White and her sister Alice.



She married Bernard C. Brown in 1961 and to this union, they had three children.



Barbara is survived by her loving husband Bernard Sr., her daughter Dana Pratt (Marty), sons Bernard Jr. and Christian (Maleka); eight brothers and sisters, Susian Vickers (Lenny), Cheryl Jones (Eddie), Joanne Perry, Hugh Jr., Pattie Young, Stephen (Laun), Adriene Liggins (Carey), and David (Shawnda), eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a special family friend Reggie Askins, as well as a host of family and friends.



She was employed at Newport News Shipbuilding, Inc. until she retired in 2008 after 28 years of service. She was an active church member of Rhema Christian Center until she could no longer attend due to her illness.



Barbara was a loving wife and mother with a beautiful soul who will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.



A private homegoing service will be held at a later date.



