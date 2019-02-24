Barbara Jean (Bobbie) Dulaney, RN, 85, passed away on February 22, 2019 in Newport News, VA. Ms. Dulaney was born April 2, 1933 in Riner, VA and was a graduate of Drewry Mason High School in Ridgeway, VA. She was a longtime resident of Hampton and retired after 29 years as a nursing instructor at New Horizons School of Practical Nursing. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Hampton, VA. She is survived by her primary care-taker and niece Melissa R. Kepley and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Leland Burnett Dulaney and Hallie Mae Crouch Dulaney Mountcasel, and stepfather Roy R. Mountcasel all of Martinsville, VA; sister Betty D. Hall (Pete) of Hampton, VA; four brothers, Richard B. Dulaney (Kathyryn) of McCormick, SC; Berkley D. Mountcasel (Linda) of Martinsville, VA, Roy R. Mountcasel (Lola) of Crewe, VA, and G.W. Mountcasel of Titusville, FL.A visitation will be held Tuesday evening 5-7 pm at Peninsula Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow on Wednesday, February 27 at 1:00 pm at Parklawn Memorial Park, Hampton where she will be laid to rest near her beloved sister Betty, brother-in-law Pete, and her best friend Lynn Ledford. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 1509 Todds Lane, Hampton VA 23666.Peninsula Funeral Home of Newport News is assisting the Dulaney family. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary