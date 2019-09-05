|
Barbara Jean Williams, 66, of Shacklefords departed this life on Sunday, September 1.
She is survived by her husband, Matthew Williams, two daughters: Josephine Reed of King & Queen Courthouse and Belinda Williams-Washington of Williamsburg and a brother, Floyd King of Shacklefords.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9 at 1 p.m. with a viewing one hour prior to the funeral service at First Baptist Church of Hockley, 2356 York River Rd., Shacklefords. Rev. Keith Parham, Pastor. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com. Services of comfort entrusted to Washington Funeral Home, Tappahannock.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 5, 2019