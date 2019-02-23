Janie Holleran of Hayes, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the age of 58. Janie loved her family and spending time with them, especially her granddaughters Grace and Gladys. She also had a tremendous heart for animals and went out of her way to help any way she could. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Frances Holleran. In addition to her granddaughters she is survived by the love of her life, Bernard West; a daughter, Dawn Sinko-Hickman and husband Pat; siblings, Patricia Holmes and husband Oliver, Michael Holleran, and David Holleran; two nephews, Jack Roach and Christopher Tate; and niece, Karen Gibson. A service of remembrance conducted by Mark Stewart will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. before the service. Inurnment will be private. In our loved ones memory memorial contributions may be made to Beauty Through The Rust PO Box 2314, Gloucester, VA 23061, a rescue shelter for animals. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary