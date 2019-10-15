|
Barbara Jean Blume, 76, of Newport News, VA passed away at Riverside Regional Medical Center on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born in Hampton, Virginia on October 29, 1942 to the late Warren and Juanita Crusenberry. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Joseph C. Blume (Joe) and her ex-husband John K. Stallings. Barbara is lovingly remembered by her sons, John K. Stalling, Jr. (Jay) of Newport News and David W. Stallings of Hampton; her grandchildren, John K. Stallings, III (JayJay), Tyler W. Stallings, and Amanda L. Stallings; her brother, Warren G. Crusenberry, Jr.; and her "best friend" and first cousin, Brenda Borrows. Barbara graduated from Hampton High School in 1961. She worked at Riverside Hospital and at Sears as a Sales Associate until she retired. She was a member of the Newport News Moose Lodge for 42 years. She also enjoyed sewing, crafting and spending time with friends and family. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, in Newport News. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Dr. Jay Russ, Pastor of Stevens Memorial Baptist Church. Interment will be at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 15, 2019