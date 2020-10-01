1/1
Barbara Jean Brooks
1947 - 2020
Barbara Jean Darnell Brooks, 72, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home. She was born in Williamsburg, Va. and was the daughter of the late Horace and Sadie Milby Darnell and the widow of Tennie Brooks.

She worked with adults with disabilities for over 30 years which was her lifelong passion and was a active member of the board for Friends of The Puller Center. She had a special bond with her great grandson Harvey Coles Burroughs. She was his GunkGunk.

She was also preceded in death by her brother Rusty Darnell. She is survived by her children Paula Keener (Greg), Diana Lazar (Dale), and Melvin Brooks, Jr.; her brother Jimmy Darnell (Janice), granddaughters Heaven Keener, Tiffany Tawney, Ashley Hansford, and Sherri Kemp. and great grandchildren Harvey Burroughs, Sophia Tawney, Payton Tawney, Jackson Hansford, Easton Hansford, and Jacob Kemp.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at Windsor Gardens Cemetery, Dutton, Va. Following the service the family will meet friends at the home of Paula and Greg Keener. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of the Puller Center, 6697 Allmondsville Road, Gloucester, Va. 23061. Due to Covid 19, mask and social distancing will be required. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Windsor Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 30, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Barbara was such a sweetheart and she will be greatly missed and loved always. Please let us know if we can do anything for either of you. God Bless and may she rest in peace!
Kenny & Brenda Hudson
Friend
September 29, 2020
So sorry . Barbara was a wonderful person always had a beautiful smile. Praying for Peace & Comfort to each one. I pray God wraps his loving arms around each love one and trust he will carry you through this difficult time.
Rhonda Walton
Friend
