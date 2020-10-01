Barbara Jean Darnell Brooks, 72, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home. She was born in Williamsburg, Va. and was the daughter of the late Horace and Sadie Milby Darnell and the widow of Tennie Brooks.



She worked with adults with disabilities for over 30 years which was her lifelong passion and was a active member of the board for Friends of The Puller Center. She had a special bond with her great grandson Harvey Coles Burroughs. She was his GunkGunk.



She was also preceded in death by her brother Rusty Darnell. She is survived by her children Paula Keener (Greg), Diana Lazar (Dale), and Melvin Brooks, Jr.; her brother Jimmy Darnell (Janice), granddaughters Heaven Keener, Tiffany Tawney, Ashley Hansford, and Sherri Kemp. and great grandchildren Harvey Burroughs, Sophia Tawney, Payton Tawney, Jackson Hansford, Easton Hansford, and Jacob Kemp.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at Windsor Gardens Cemetery, Dutton, Va. Following the service the family will meet friends at the home of Paula and Greg Keener. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of the Puller Center, 6697 Allmondsville Road, Gloucester, Va. 23061. Due to Covid 19, mask and social distancing will be required. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store