Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
Visitation
Following Services
at the family home

BARBARA JEAN COYNER


1941 - 2020
BARBARA JEAN COYNER Obituary
Barbara Jean Coyner (Hodges), a longtime resident of Newport News, passed away late Tuesday February 25, 2020, in the comfort of her home. Barbara was born July 30, 1941 in Bealington, West Virginia. Barbara is survived by her husband, Army Veteran Robert Coyner Jr., married July 2, 1960; three children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home in Newport News, VA. The family will receive guests at the family home following the service. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 5, 2020
