Barbara Jean Coyner (Hodges), a longtime resident of Newport News, passed away late Tuesday February 25, 2020, in the comfort of her home. Barbara was born July 30, 1941 in Bealington, West Virginia. Barbara is survived by her husband, Army Veteran Robert Coyner Jr., married July 2, 1960; three children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home in Newport News, VA. The family will receive guests at the family home following the service. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 5, 2020