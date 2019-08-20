|
|
Barbara Jean Jenkins of Gloucester age 78 died at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital Saturday, August 17, 2019. Barbara Jean was a member of World Outreach Worship Center, Newport News. She is survived by her husband Reuben L. Jenkins, a son Gregory B. Jenkins and wife Susan, two granddaughters, Lauren N. Jenkins, Holly D. Jenkins, five great-grandchildren Hannah, Savannah, Riley, Jacob Felger and Brentley McCook, brother Samuel Jenkins, Brothers-in-law, Bernell Jenkins, William "Bill" Elias, and a niece Frances Blackburn. A service of remembrance conducted by the Reverend Russell Evenson will be held 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In her memory, should friends desire, contributions may be made to Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, PO Box 9, Bena, VA 23018. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 20, 2019