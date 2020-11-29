On November 24, 2020 Barbara J. Nolte of Gloucester, passed from this world into the hands of God at her home. She is now in heaven with the love of her life.



She was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 5, 1932. From Charlotte, her family moved to Silver Springs Maryland. There she grew up and eventually meet the love of her life, Big Nick. Together, they competed in roller skating championship's, and owned their own roller skating business in Hampton Virginia. In their spare time, they travel extensively, with her favorite place visited being Hawaii.



Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Big Nick; father, Arthur; mother Dayton and sister, Pat Arlene Bartell.



She is survived by her brother Charles Vanderburg, daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Mike Spicer; grandchildren, Angela and Shannon; son and daughter-in-law Nickie and Sheila Nolte; grandchildren, Jessica, Tiffanie, Nickie and their mother Jeanene Nolte; step-grandchildren, Crystal and Cortney; son and daughter-in-law, David and Amy Nolte; grandchildren Brittany, Ariel, Jacob, Rhiannon, Cameron, Isabella, Isaiah and Devin, and nine great grandchildren, Taylor, Chandler, Devin, Amyiah, Caleb, Sylas, Phoenix, Benjamin and Asher.



Due to COVID-19, the family will not be having any funeral service. Anyone can reach out to the family with their condolences on social media.



Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



