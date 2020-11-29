1/2
Barbara Jean Nolte
1932 - 2020
On November 24, 2020 Barbara J. Nolte of Gloucester, passed from this world into the hands of God at her home. She is now in heaven with the love of her life.

She was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 5, 1932. From Charlotte, her family moved to Silver Springs Maryland. There she grew up and eventually meet the love of her life, Big Nick. Together, they competed in roller skating championship's, and owned their own roller skating business in Hampton Virginia. In their spare time, they travel extensively, with her favorite place visited being Hawaii.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Big Nick; father, Arthur; mother Dayton and sister, Pat Arlene Bartell.

She is survived by her brother Charles Vanderburg, daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Mike Spicer; grandchildren, Angela and Shannon; son and daughter-in-law Nickie and Sheila Nolte; grandchildren, Jessica, Tiffanie, Nickie and their mother Jeanene Nolte; step-grandchildren, Crystal and Cortney; son and daughter-in-law, David and Amy Nolte; grandchildren Brittany, Ariel, Jacob, Rhiannon, Cameron, Isabella, Isaiah and Devin, and nine great grandchildren, Taylor, Chandler, Devin, Amyiah, Caleb, Sylas, Phoenix, Benjamin and Asher.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be having any funeral service. Anyone can reach out to the family with their condolences on social media.

Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
Barbara Jean you touched so many lives and will be missed by all. I have great memories to carry me forward, you always treated me as family. You are now reunited with Big Nikki, until we meet again. My thoughts and prayers are with David, Little Nikki and Debbie. Sending my love.
Kathy Orr
Kathy Davis Orr
Friend
November 28, 2020
My thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with Debbie, Nickie and David and their families It's hard to grasp that Big Nickie and Barbara Jean are no longer with us physically but comforting to know they are resting together, forever in peace. My memories are full of hockey games, road trips, Nickie walking around the rink, always at a fast stride with his keys clicking on his leg; Barbara Jean encouraging young skaters, always smiling with a cheerful word; both being such good friends to our family. Always in our hearts, Brigitte & Ed (Butch).
Brigitte Cain
November 28, 2020
Brigitte Colton Cain
November 27, 2020
Barbara Jean, Rest In Peace ,You were the greatest skating coach in the world.
BJ was a wonderful ,caring ,loving, friend ,coach, teacher ,2nd Mother to so many of us and there will never ever be another one like her.
BJ, Thank you for all of your Coaching instruction , wisdom, knowledge ,and love that each individual skating student received when under your professional coaching supervision. You helped shape our lives not only as great skaters ,but great people. You were the Kindest, sweetest lady I have ever had the privilege and honor to know. You will always be missed.
My condolences to the family , you are in my prayers.
We all loved you Barbara Jean , or BJ as most of us know her as.
Until we meet again ,
Chuck Freeman
Chuck Freeman
November 26, 2020
Dear BJ hope you know I am forever grateful for everything I learned from you and big Nikki I would not be the person I am today without you guys . I know you guys are together in heaven skating and teaching everyone how to skate also! Love you wish you could have taught Charli❤
Danielle &#8220;Squirt&#8221; Riley DesRoches
Student
November 25, 2020
BJ - you were so much more than a skating coach & chief cheerleader, you were family who cared about us. Our lives were so much better because we knew you & Big since Nov. 1991 and you took us under your wing. We are better because of you. Our wonderful memories with you will last in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace reunited again with Nickie! Farewell, until we meet again in Paradise with our Savior.
Love, Lynda & Terry
Lynda Fairman
Student
November 25, 2020
R.I.P. Barbara Jean you will be missed by anyone that you and big Nikki touched especially me and my family Jonathan Janine James Whealton you can rest in peace now you are with big Nikki Mom and Pop Margie and Vaughn everyone down here loves you both very much and surely be missed my sincerest to Debbie David and little
Beverly Vanderburg
Family
November 25, 2020
Beverly Vanderburg
Family
