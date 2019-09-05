|
Barbara Jean Vaughn, age 78, of Hayes, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, August 31, 2019, after passing at Riverside Regional Medical Center. Barbara was the matriarch of her family and loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren very much. She especially loved attending her great- grandchildren's ball games and spending time with her family. First husband James Carlton Lewis preceded her in death. Barbara is survived by her husband Raymond Vaughn, five children, Nancy Phillips (Earl), JoAnne Harris (Butch), Jimmy Lewis (Deanna), Richie Lewis (Jennifer), Raymond Vaughn Jr. (Amanda), nine grandchildren, Chris Harris (Angel), Amanda Preli, Josh Harris (Cecelie), Lauren Thornton (Jeremy), Erin Lewis, Mariah and Tina Vickers, Regan and Patrick Murphy, eight great-grandchildren, three siblings Joel Coates (Mary), Melvin Coates and Wick Coates (Tracey). Graveside services will be private however family and friends are invited to gather Friday, September 6, 2019, to join us in celebrating her life at 5:00 pm with services starting at 6:00 pm at Cornerstone Fellowship Church 2243 Buckley Hall Road, Cobbs Creek, VA 23035. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters (CHKD), 800 Olney Road, Norfolk, VA 23507. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 5, 2019