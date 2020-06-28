Our beautiful butterfly, Barbara Joan Lindsey of Wicomico, flew away to meet her Savior Jesus on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. "A Symbol of Hope...A butterfly lights beside us like a sunbeam And for a brief moment its glory and beauty belong to our world, but then it flies again and though we wish it could have stayed...we feel lucky to have seen it." - Unknown. Joan was born in Washington, D. C. in the spring of 1943. She touched many lives from where she lived to her travels near and far; from the Panama Canal Zone to Alaska, she always left her sweet spirit with those she met. Heavenly, she joins her parents, Doyle and Sue Ambrose, sons, Andrew Lindsey and Jerry Lindsey, a sister, Barbara Ambrose, grandchildren, Tracy Lindsey Garlo, and Lonnie Lindsey. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Lindsey of Kernersville, NC, Teresa Lindsey Altemus (John) of Wicomico, VA, Patty Lindsey Wolpert (Todd) of Norfolk, VA and Shannen Lindsey Jenkins of Wicomico, VA, son, Joe M. Lindsey, Jr. (Dale) of Westville, FL., a daughter-in-law, Leona Lindsey, Westville, FL., sister, Rosie Wells (Bill) of Wellsville, OH., a cousin Larry Bucklew (Debbi) Morgantown, WV. Grandchildren, Kimberly, Melissia, Ryan, Kyle, Kolin, Donna, and Kylie. Great-grandchildren, Donovan, Isaac, Kinley, Noah, and Marti. There are many more who lovingly called her Nana, grandma, and friend. The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home, Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. with a graveside service at noon, in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, 3501 Providence Road, Hayes, VA. 23072. Due to COVID-19 mask are mandatory and additional guidance will be provided upon entering our parking lot. From God's garden, where she sits among the fragrant flowers, she reminds us all, "Have a butterfly day!" Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



