Barbara Joan Taylor (McRoberts) died surrounded by loving family on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia at the age of 88.
Barbara was born on November 27, 1931 in Waverly, Iowa to Phyllis and Edward McRoberts, and her family soon moved to the Chicago, Illinois area. As a young person during the Great Depression and World War II, she learned thriftiness and did her part by knitting squares for blankets and collecting tinfoil and newspapers to aid the war effort.
Once, as a young girl, she stole grapes from a neighbor's vine, and when her grandmother found out, she had Barbara make jelly and take the jars to the neighbor as an apology. When she was very young, Barbara loved to stand on the footboard of a big bed in her multi-generational home and dive onto the mattress while shouting "Here goes Babs the high diver!"
She graduated from North Park Academy and attended the Swedish Covenant Church in the Chicago area. She worked for a year after high school, then married a young Naval officer at age 19, spending the next several years moving around the country and welcoming three amazing daughters into her life.
In 1964, fresh from a divorce, Barbara realized she wasn't prepared to earn a living to support her three young daughters, so she bought a college catalog, and when she reached the page for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she knew she had found her school. She applied, was accepted, and soon moved her family to a new world in the South.
She immediately impressed her teachers, including the former chancellor of the university, Dr. Robert House, who recommended her to receive a scholarship. Double-majoring in sociology and psychology, Barbara graduated Phi Beta Kappa and then applied for and received a fellowship for graduate study. She earned her master's degree in public health in 12 months, and taught at UNC while attending graduate school. During this time, she met and married a doctoral student in physics, and her new family soon moved to Virginia Beach where they would welcome a son into their lives.
Barbara joined the faculty in the Department of Sociology at Old Dominion University in 1972, teaching until 1978, when she retired to care for her ailing mother. She was lauded with the best teaching evaluations in her department and cared about her students so deeply, that she gave them her home number and was available day or night for both academic and personal crises. In 2001, she was named one of 52 Extraordinary Women by the American Council on Education's Office of Women in Higher Education.
She was an active member and an elder on the Session of the former Thalia Trinity Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach, making lifelong friends of her fellow congregants over the years as well as the pastors and their families.
In her later years, as a resident of Westminster Canterbury, Barbara actively served as a floor representative, a member of the dining committee, and the Queen of their Red Hats chapter.
Due to her public health background, she was a handwashing pioneer before it was fashionable, so much so that over the years, many of her friends made and wore buttons that read, "Yes I washed my hands... twice."
She loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and decorated her home with two trees. Barbara was well-known for hosting huge Christmas parties-often two in the same season because she had so many friends-the highlight of each a raucous gift exchange called The Dice Game.
Barbara loved the indoors but also loved to travel-first with her family, and later with her friends-and was a regular attendee of storytelling festivals and Elderhostel programs.
A skill she developed drawing detailed sketches of the houses she sold while she briefly worked as a real estate agent turned into a passion for oil painting in her retirement. A lifelong lover of reading and books, she started her own publishing company and published an original children's book.
Barbara was always busy, but she always had time for the ones she loved. She thought speed limits were suggestions and talked her way out of many tickets. She was an avid cook, and while she regularly burned steaks, the rest of her cooking was the stuff of family legend.
She loved to be surrounded by family and friends, and besides "What did you say?" "I love you" was her most common utterance. Everyone who knew her considered her to be a special person, perhaps because she made everyone she knew feel so special.
In an album she compiled nearly 20 years ago and gave to her children and grandchildren, she composed her family's history as well as her own story, accompanied by hundreds of photographs. She concluded with these words: "And-never forget how much I love you, and even when I'm no longer in this world, I will be loving you and being proud of you!!!!"
Barbara is survived by: her children (and their significant others): Linda Becker (Danny), Gail Perry (Colin), Kathy Brobst (Steve Jellerson), and Michael Khandelwal (Stephanie Catherines); her grandchildren (and spouses): Jennifer Hitchcock (Vernon Hall), Katie Hitchcock, Peter Jacobs (Angie Zaragoza), and Evan Perry; her great-grandchildren: Desmond and Anya Hall; a large extended family, including cousins: Mary Salemi, Bobby Mourad, and Nancy Philipp; many lifelong friends and their families, including Sue Safire, Pat Corbus, Debbie Woodard, and Martha Roskam; many other friends; students and colleagues at ODU; fellow residents of Westminster Canterbury; neighbors everywhere she lived; and members of the churches that played such an important role in her life.
She is preceded in death by a large loving family, including her grandparents John and Mary Taylor, who were instrumental in raising her as a child; her parents; her aunts: Margaret Mourad, Edith Fowler, and Dorothy Matthews; several beloved pets; and lifelong friends and their families, Hope Mihalap and Dr. K. Omran.
After a private burial officiated by Rev. Fred McCall, a livestreamed memorial service will take place on Friday, November 27 at 3 p.m., officiated by Rev. Jim Young. All are welcome to virtually attend and celebrate Barbara's life on what would have been her 89th birthday. More information about the virtual service can be found at hdoliver.com/obituary/Barbara-Joan-Taylor/_/1879875,
where condolences can also be offered.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Barbara Taylor Fund at the Hampton Roads Community Foundation (bit.ly/BarbaraTaylorFund, 101 W. Main St. Suite 4500, Norfolk, VA, 23510) or to The Muse Writers Center (the-muse.org/barbara,
2200 Colonial Ave. Suite #3, Norfolk, VA, 23517).
The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Westminster Canterbury for their love and careful dedication given to Barbara during her last days. You may sign her guestbook at hdoliver.com/obituary/Barbara-Joan-Taylor/_/1879875