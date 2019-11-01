|
Barbara Joan Williams Matthews was born in Danville, VA Feb 21, 1931 and moved with her family to Hilton Village at age 8. She attended Hilton Grammar School, Morrison High School and was in the first graduating class after the name was changed to Warwick High School. During her high school years, she was Captain of the Girls' Basketball Team, a Cheerleader and was voted Best all Around, her Senior year. She attended Riverside School of Nursing and worked 31 years in local physician's offices. She was a devoted volunteer before and after retirement for the Soup Kitchen at St Vincent's Catholic Church, The listening post at CNU and as an usher at the Ferguson Center of the Arts. She loved the theatre, music, reading and card playing.
She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Neff Matthews; her husband of 7 years, Richard G. Richards, Jr; her daughter, Cynthia Beckinger; her parents, Berkley B. Williams, Sallie Motley Williams; her brother, Leo B Williams and her sister, Gail W Lambiotte. She is survived by four of her children; Neff Matthews II, Thomas Matthews, Kelly Everett and Pamela Matthews; 8 grandchildren, 5 great- grandchildren; stepson, Bruce and 2 stepdaughters, Diane & Cynthia.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Hilton Presbyterian Church, 34 Main St., NN, VA 23601 by Rev. Clark DeSarro-Raynal. The family will receive friends in the reception hall at the church following the service. Interment will be private at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2019