Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Sinai
Barbara Joy Seligman Obituary
A bright light has been extinguished. Barbara Joy Seligman, 80, of Poquoson passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lucille and Milton Goldsmith. Born in Manhattan, NY and raised in Long Beach, NY, she was a 1960 graduate of SUNY Oneonta with a degree in education; teaching became both a profession and passion for Barbara. She married her beloved husband, Jack, in New York in 1965 and turned her focus to nurturing Jack and their three children, Steven Seligman (Kristy), Nina Seligman and Suzanne Wright (Duane). Barbara cherished all of her family and friends but none more than her six granddaughters: Skyler, Isabelle, Lexie, Demi, Olivia and Ellie Seligman and two grandsons: Hunter and Dylan Wright. She beamed at the pure sight of her grandchildren which was always the remedy for all of her ailments. She cherished her relationship with her brother, Mark (Alysa) and his family; always looking forward to their visits. Barbara was a faithful member of Temple Sinai.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Temple Sinai by Rabbi Séverine Sokol with interment to follow in the Jewish Cemetery of the Virginia Peninsula. The family requests donations be made to Temple Sinai Endowment Fund, Newport News, VA. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 21, 2019
