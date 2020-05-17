Barbara Tiernan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 with her beloved daughters by her side. She was 75 years old.



Barbara was born on February 1, 1945 to Joseph and Lillian Kerekes in Escanaba, MI. She was the oldest of five children. Barbara and her siblings enjoyed the life of a military child, moving all over and embracing their life of adventure. One of those adventures led her family to Newport News, sparking a true love for the community and eventually bringing her back to settle here in 1965.



As an avid reader and lifetime learner, Barbara enjoyed nothing more than time spent with a good book and a hot cup of coffee. Barbara also greatly enjoyed conversation with others about the books that brought her so much joy. So much so, that her love for reading eventually led her to many happy years "supporting her own habit" working in a bookstore surrounded by the wealth of knowledge that filled her days with learning and her heart with wonder.



Perhaps the only thing that brought her more joy than books was her love and devotion to her daughters, their husbands, who became family to her, and her grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Mary Murray (Ron) of Newport News, Carolyn Grimm (Dayton) of Stafford, Linda Tiernan-Johnson (Jeff) of Williamsburg and her grandchildren, Brenna and Shannon Murray, Joshua, Shawn (Anapaula) and Trevor Grimm, and Kylie Johnson. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren with one more on the way. Barbara is also survived by her brothers, Joseph Kerekes of South Carolina, Michael Kerekes of California and her beloved sister, Mary Kerekes of California.



Barbara Tiernan will be remembered as a strong and independent woman who was deeply loved by her family. Her generosity knew no bounds and her friendly spirit could only be outdone by her desire to make you laugh. She knew great joy and great hardship in her life but her enduring spirit never wavered. Barbara's love for life and her spark of moxie lives on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.



Barbara's family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff of the Mennowood Retirement Community for the love and care they showed to her over the years. It is always a blessing when in times of worry your family circle grows instead of dwindles. You made our family feel secure in times of fear and you showed our mother kindness when it was needed most. In addition, our gratitude extends to Caring Hearts and Hands and Grace Hospice. You do God's work and you do it so very well.



Due to the current pandemic Barbara's family has elected to hold a private service. Any expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Mennowood Foundation or to St. Jude's. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store