Barbara L. Landes passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.She was born in Waynesboro, VA on August 21, 1938, but was a long-time resident of Gloucester, VA.She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and nanny to many, even to those that were not her own. Nothing made her happier than visits from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always there to give advice or lend an ear and a hug. She loved her flower beds, especially her roses and would spend multiple hours outside to help them prosper.She will be reunited with her loving and devoted husband, William (Bill) L. Landes, Sr. who passed in 2014 after 63 wonderful years of marriage and her sorely missed son Robert J. Landes who passed in 2007. Also proceeded in death by her parents, Robert and Florence Fitzgerald, and 2 sisters, Mary (Sissie) Hanger and Kitty Cash. Barbara leaves behind a host of family members to cherish her memories, to include her children, William L. Landes, Jr., wife Kathy, Barbara J. Workman, Donna R. Carter and husband Joe, Lorrie A. Coates and husband Calvin. Close grandchildren William L. Landes, III, Shane Williams, Jamie and Brent Williams, C.J. Coates, Matthew H. Carter and Jessica Coates. 5 additional grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 4 of which she was extremely close to and were very important to her, Austin Landes, Hailey and Hannah Williams and Robbie Carter. Also, a brother, K.C. Fitzgerald and 2 Sisters, Betty Rankin and Shirley Fitzgerald. In addition to this large family she had a great family friend Raymond Anderson and wife Laura.Special thanks to Medi Home Health & Hospice of Oyster Point for the loving care they provided during her illness and the support they provided the family.A funeral service celebrating Barbara's life will be held graveside on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Hampton - Veterans Memorial Gardens in Hampton, VA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the - in memory of Barbara Landes. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA, 23601.