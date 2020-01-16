Home

Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
3250 High Point Road
Winston-Salem, NC
View Map
Barbara Lawson Obituary
Yorktown, VA - Barbara Lawson was called home to be with the Lord, and rest on Monday, January 13th, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved Mother and Grandmother, she is survived by four children, Lynne Enneking (David), Randy Beeson (Cindy), Butch Beeson (June), Scott Lawson (Missey); eight grand children and 4 great grand children. Family and friends viewing will be held at Amory Funeral Home at 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 16th. The graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 3250 High Point Road, Winston-Salem, NC on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice House and Support Care of Williamsburg.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 16, 2020
