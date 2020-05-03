For His purpose and in His own way, God came into our family and took from us a precious loved one. Barbara Lee Brown slipped into a blissful sleep and woke up in the arms of Jesus, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in her home. Her life began on March 24, 1942, daughter of the late Queen Esther and Mervin Lee Piggott Sr., in Williamsburg, Virginia.
She attended James Weldon Johnson High School in Yorktown, VA., where she was a majorette in the marching band; graduating in 1960.
On June 23, 1962, she was united in Holy Matrimony to Harold Roger Brown Jr. Unto this union, they were blessed with two loving children.
She worked as a Teacher's Assistant at Rawls Byrd Elementary School; retiring after forty-two years of service.
She leaves to cherish her wonderful memories, her devoted husband of fifty-eight years, Harold R. Brown Jr.; loving children, Lynn Covington (Clarence Sr.), Roger Brown and David Piggott (Maggie); brother, Mervin Piggott Jr.; grandsons, Jumanne and Elijah Brown; sisters-in-love, Mable Gaddy (Myron) and Willnette Banks; aunts, Lucille Minkins, Alzina Holmes (John), and Julia Wallace; uncle, Herbert Piggott (Shirley); devoted nieces and nephews, Jerry Lee Piggott (Earline), Gregory Banks (Tara), JJ, Jonathan, and Nicole Piggott; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Whiting's Chapel. A funeral service will be conducted noon Thursday, May 7, 2020, at St. John Baptist Church, Williamsburg, VA. Facebook Live Stream will be available for the service. Due to the current health pandemic, all attendees must stay in your vehicles. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on May 3, 2020.