Barbara "Ann" Leming
Barbara "Ann" Leming, 82, passed away May 23, 2020.

Barbara is preceded in death by her infant son Mark Leming. She is survived by her husband, Joe A. Leming; sons, Alan J. Leming and Michael A. Leming; two daughters in law; five great grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

To view the full obituary and leave condolences please visit www.altmeyerfh.com.


Published in Daily Press from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
