Barbara "Ann" Leming, 82, passed away May 23, 2020.
Barbara is preceded in death by her infant son Mark Leming. She is survived by her husband, Joe A. Leming; sons, Alan J. Leming and Michael A. Leming; two daughters in law; five great grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Published in Daily Press from May 27 to May 31, 2020.