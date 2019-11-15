|
|
Barbara Longtin Meeks, age 78, passed peacefully in her home Friday morning, November 8, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of over 50 years, Robert T. Meeks, Jr. She also leaves behind her three beautiful children; Carla L. Havron, Marlo L. Craig, and Robert T. Meeks III, as well as eight grandchildren and a great-grand daughter.
Barbara was a native of Springfield, Massachusetts, but traveled the world with her husband during his service in the Air Force. They finally settled down in Newport News, Virginia where they have lived for over 30 years.
Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and enjoyed spending her time crafting and making pottery for friends and family. She was very spiritual and loved angels. She was a lover of music and was an extremely kind soul that loved nature and brought joy to all those who knew her. She will be remembered for her wry sense of humor and finding fun in nearly everything. She will be missed by all.
Barbara's family will receive visitors on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home in Newport News, VA. Services will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 p.m. followed by graveside service at Peninsula Memorial Park at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Daily Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019