Barbara Marie Brennan passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was a native of New York and long-time resident of Poquoson. She was an active member of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church where she served as Lector, Eucharistic Minister and Haiti Committee volunteer. She also was a founding member of the Parish Thrift Shop in Poquoson. She retired from Chip Healthy Families in Chesapeake some time ago where she worked as a social worker
A truly great lover of animals, she volunteered at the Norfolk Zoo for many years as a Docent. Her interests included cooking, traveling, reading and gardening. Barbara spent many years in Germany and had visited Lithuania and Saudi Arabia but Poquoson is where she loved to be best! She was a member of a local book club and garden club. Anyone who knew Barbara knows that she was a very kind-hearted person and a friend to many. She was both artistic and creative in all of her endeavors! She will indeed be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin Brennan; daughters, Christi Saporito and Martina Batan; son, Timothy Batan; brother, Bruce Nelson; and four grandchildren, and, of course, Jack, the poodle, her lifelong dear friend and companion.
Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery in Queens, New York. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Kateri. Memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to the Peninsula SPCA, www.peninsulaspca.org
