Barbara M. Brennan
Barbara Marie Brennan passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was a native of New York and long-time resident of Poquoson. She was an active member of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church where she served as Lector, Eucharistic Minister and Haiti Committee volunteer. She also was a founding member of the Parish Thrift Shop in Poquoson. She retired from Chip Healthy Families in Chesapeake some time ago where she worked as a social worker

A truly great lover of animals, she volunteered at the Norfolk Zoo for many years as a Docent. Her interests included cooking, traveling, reading and gardening. Barbara spent many years in Germany and had visited Lithuania and Saudi Arabia but Poquoson is where she loved to be best! She was a member of a local book club and garden club. Anyone who knew Barbara knows that she was a very kind-hearted person and a friend to many. She was both artistic and creative in all of her endeavors! She will indeed be missed by all.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin Brennan; daughters, Christi Saporito and Martina Batan; son, Timothy Batan; brother, Bruce Nelson; and four grandchildren, and, of course, Jack, the poodle, her lifelong dear friend and companion.

Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery in Queens, New York. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Kateri. Memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to the Peninsula SPCA, www.peninsulaspca.org.

Please visit the online guestbook at www.rhaydensmith.com and share your memories of Barbara.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 7, 2020
Bruce will miss you Barb. You have been a good sister to him, and friend to me.


Bruce Nelson
Family
November 7, 2020
My deepest sympathies are with your family Kevin. As a former neighbor and a current book club member with Barbara, Joe and I have known u guys for many years. We are both still in shock. Barbara and I shared our love of animals in common as well as our love of friends and family. Please know you and your family are in our hearts and prayers. Much love to you and family. Debbie and Joe Harris
Debbie Harris
November 7, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Kevin and his family. I met Barbara at church and we participated in many bible studies, and a few book clubs. I will always remember her beautiful smile, and the kindness she showed me. My prayers are with you all. May she rest peacefully in the loving arms of our Father in heaven. ♡
Hilda Soares
Friend
